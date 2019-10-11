|
|
|
Holmes Fulwell Peacefully on September 30th,
aged 90 years, Clare,
loving wife of Eric, devoted
mother of Peter and the late Alison,
dear mother in law of the late Dave and Vera, cherished gran of Caroline, Catherine and Krissie
and much loved great gran, sister, auntie and friend to many.
Will friends please meet for service at Holy Trinity Church, Southwick
on Wednesday October 16th at 11.00am followed by committal at Durham Crematorium at 1.00pm.
No flowers please, donations in lieu to the British Heart Foundation
and Holy Trinity Church,
a collection plate will be provided at the Church and Crematorium.
All enquiries to Manor House Funeral Services, 26 Sea Road, Fulwell. Tel 01915496263.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 11, 2019