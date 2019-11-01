|
Bottoms Clare
(Washington) Peacefully at home on
29th October 2019, aged 88 years.
Clare, beloved wife of Doug,
devoted Mam of Pauline, Dougie,
Mary and the late Stephen.
Also a much loved Grandma
and Great Grandma.
Friends please meet for
Requiem Mass at
St Bede's Catholic Church
on Thursday 7th November
at 11am, followed by burial in
Our Lady's Churchyard.
Family flowers only please,
donations to The Alzheimer's Society
would be greatly appreciated.
All enquiries to Walker & Morrell
Funeral Directors - Tel:01914164160
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 1, 2019