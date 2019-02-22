|
WILLOUGHBY Passed away peacefully at home on 9th February, aged 35 years, Claire. A special daughter to Geraldine and Patrick. A loving stepdaughter, sister, auntie, grandaughter,
niece and friend of many.
Family and friends please
meet for service at
St Leonard's RC Church, Silksworth, on Tuesday 26th February at 2:30pm followed by cremation at Sunderland Crematorium at 3.30pm. Bright colours
to be worn at family's request.
Forever in our hearts.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth.
Tel 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 22, 2019
