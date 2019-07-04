Home

Peacefully in hospital on June 23rd aged 45 years, Claire.
A beloved daughter of the late Joan and Alan, a dear sister of Martin and Sharon and dearest friend of Joanne, Russel and Lisa.
Would friends please meet for funeral service and cremation at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday July 9th at 1pm.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the PDSA charity. Friends are welcomed to the Victoria Inn, Washington after the service for refreshments
All enquiries to C M Walkers Funeral Services, Morley House,
Front Street, Felling, Gateshead, 0191 447 0180
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 4, 2019
