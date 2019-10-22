|
McBURNIE
Silksworth Peacefully at Archer's Court on
17th October, aged 94 years, Cissie.
The very much loved mother of Audrey and Billy. A special nana, great grandma, sister in law and friend of many.
Friends please meet for service at New Silksworth Independent Methodist Church on Tuesday
29th October at 2:15 pm followed by cremation at Sunderland Crematorium. Flowers may be sent. Will be very sadly missed.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright funeral home Silksworth.
Tel. 0191 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 22, 2019