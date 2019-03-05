|
(Washington) Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on 23rd February, aged 49 years, Chris, beloved husband, devoted dad, loving grandad and a much loved son. Friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 12th March at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Pancreatic Cancer UK by a collection at the crematorium. Everyone welcome to The Gardeners Club afterwards. Enquiries to Walker & Morrell Funeral Directors Tel: 0191 4164160.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 5, 2019
