Reid Christopher
(Marine Drive, Leechmere) Suddenly at home on 18th August, Christopher (Chris) aged 49 years.
A much loved son of Mary and
the late Davie. Dear brother of Iain and Cheryl, also uncle of Hollie. Would friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 29th August at 11am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to I.L.D Lung Research R.V.I. Newcastle.
A donation box will be provided
at the crematorium.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 23, 2019