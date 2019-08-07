|
|
|
FORSTER Christopher
(Kit) Passed away peacefully at home
on the 3rd August, aged 87 years.
Much loved husband
and best friend of Hilda.
Beloved dad of John, David, Sheila,
Brian and the late Christopher.
Also loving father in law, grandad,
great grandad and brother.
Funeral service to be held at
Sunderland Crematorium on
Friday 16th August at 12pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu if so
desired to Marie Curie.
A donation box will be
available on the day.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 7, 2019