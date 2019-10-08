|
WIDDOWFIELD Christine
(Houghton) Peacefully after a long illness with her loving family by her side on
2nd October 2019, aged 63 years.
A loving Mam to her only son Lea, and a cherished Nana to Chloe.
A beloved sister to
Allan, Tony and Adrian.
A loving sister-in-law to Susan and Allison. A much loved Auntie to all her Nieces and Nephews and a loving friend to many. Would family and friends please meet for funeral service at St Andrews Church, Chilton Moor on the 14th of October at 12:15pm followed by burial at Houghton Cemetery.
Donations if so desired to
The Amazing St Benedict's Hospice, which can be placed in Donation Box after the service.
Now at peace, and will
be forever in our thoughts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 8, 2019