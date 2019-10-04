Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Kipling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Kipling

Notice Condolences

Christine Kipling Notice
Kipling Christine
(née Crabtree) Peacefully at home on
25th September, aged 65 years.
Mam to Tracy and Pauline,
nana to Ryan, Jade, Richard, Lee and Brandon and great nana
to Lydia and Charlotte.
Celebration of Christine's life at
Sunderland Crematorium on
Tuesday 8th October at 3pm.
All welcome to the Stumble Inn, Sunderland following the service. Flowers welcome or donations to The British Heart Foundation.
Loved and cherished
by all the family.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.