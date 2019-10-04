|
|
|
Kipling Christine
(née Crabtree) Peacefully at home on
25th September, aged 65 years.
Mam to Tracy and Pauline,
nana to Ryan, Jade, Richard, Lee and Brandon and great nana
to Lydia and Charlotte.
Celebration of Christine's life at
Sunderland Crematorium on
Tuesday 8th October at 3pm.
All welcome to the Stumble Inn, Sunderland following the service. Flowers welcome or donations to The British Heart Foundation.
Loved and cherished
by all the family.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 4, 2019