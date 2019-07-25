|
Hope St Gabriel's Estate Peacefully at home, after a short illness, pain free surrounded by her loving family, on 17th July,
aged 63 years, Christine.
Dearly beloved wife of Robert,
much loved mam of Ryan and Ben. Also a very dear sister in law, aunt, cousin and friend of many.
Would friends please meet for service in Bethany City Church,
Bede Tower on Monday 29th July at 9.30am followed by cremation in Sunderland Crematorium at
11.00 am. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to a charity of the family's choice, a collection plate will be provided at the church and crematorium. By request of Christine's family, bright colours
to be worn where possible,
she was a colourful lady and appreciated a colourful life.
All enquires to Peter Dodd Funerals Tel 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 25, 2019