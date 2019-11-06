Home

Relph Funeral Service
43 Kings road
Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire TS3 6NH
01642 246295
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
12:00
St Clare's RC Church
Acklam
Christine Graham Notice
GRAHAM CHRISTINE (Former Teacher at
St Thomas Aquinas
R.C. School, Sunderland)
On 25th October 2019,
on the eve of her 70th birthday, Christine, dear daughter of the late Lewis and Christine, loving sister
to Judith and Denis, precious aunt to Nicola and devoted great aunt
to Acacia Elizabeth.
A Requiem Mass will be held
St Clare's RC Church, Acklam on Wednesday 13th November
at 12 noon, followed
by a private cremation.
All enquires to Relph Funeral Service, 43 Kings Road, North Ormesby, Tel 01642 246295
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 6, 2019
