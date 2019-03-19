Home

Scollen & Wright Funeral Service (Silksworth)
37 Blind Lane
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR3 1AS
0191 523 9099
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
13:15
St Gabriel's Church
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
14:00
Bishopwearmouth Cemetery
Chester Road
HENSHAW High Barnes After a long illness borne with great courage and dignity at home on
17th March aged 24 years, Chelsea. Very precious daughter of Michelle and Billy. Loving sister of Kayleigh and Danny. Dear sister in law of Shaun. Dearly loved granddaughter of Jean and George and the late Margaret and George. Also a much loved aunty to her many nieces and nephews. Friends please meet for service at St Gabriel's Church, on Friday 22nd March at 1.15pm followed by interment at Bishopwearmouth Cemetery, Chester Road at 2.00pm.
Chelsea will be very sadly missed
by all her loving family.
At the family's request no black to be worn. Can people please wear an item of pink. Everyone is welcome back for refreshments to the Broadway Pub. Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth. Tel. 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 19, 2019
