Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter Dodd Funeral Directors (Grindon, Sunderland)
90 The Broadway
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR4 8NX
0191 520 0666
Service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlie Haggerton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlie Haggerton

Notice Condolences

Charlie Haggerton Notice
Haggerton High Barnes Charlie died at peace overnight on 31th May 2019, aged 79 years. Beloved husband of Betty, loving dad to David and Michael, father-in-law to Jan and grandad to baby Heba. Everything you did was for your family, Dad, we will miss your face, smile and strength more than you would ever believe.
Would family and friends please meet for service at
Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 13th June 2019 at 11:00am.
Donations, if so desired, to
St Benedict's Hospice a plate will be provided at the crematorium. Enquires to Peter Dodd
Tel 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.