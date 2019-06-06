|
Haggerton High Barnes Charlie died at peace overnight on 31th May 2019, aged 79 years. Beloved husband of Betty, loving dad to David and Michael, father-in-law to Jan and grandad to baby Heba. Everything you did was for your family, Dad, we will miss your face, smile and strength more than you would ever believe.
Would family and friends please meet for service at
Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 13th June 2019 at 11:00am.
Donations, if so desired, to
St Benedict's Hospice a plate will be provided at the crematorium. Enquires to Peter Dodd
Tel 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 6, 2019
