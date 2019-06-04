Home

Charles Sloanes

Charles Sloanes Notice
Sloanes Charles William Passed away quietly in his sleep on Sunday 26th May,
aged 85 years, formerly of Sunderland, late of West Boldon.
Much loved husband to Mildred, father to Kevin, Philip and Melvyn, grandfather to Leanne, Elizabeth, Adam, Jordan and great grandad to Charlie.
Funeral service at Boldon Colliery Independent Methodist Church on Monday 10th June at 12.15pm followed by committal at Sunderland Crematorium at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations to Alzheimer's UK and/or Dementia UK.
Any enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Boldon, Tel: 536 7232
Always in our thoughts and
greatly missed.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 4, 2019
