Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
12:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Charles Liddle Notice
Liddle Charles Hill (Nookside) Peacefully in the
Mews Nursing Home on March 21st 2019 aged 87 years.
Devoted Husband of the late Eileen, a much loved Dad of Garry and Father-in-law of Denise, also a loving Grandad to Christopher.
Service to be held at
Sunderland Crematorium
on 4th April 2019 at 12pm.
Family flowers only please, donations to Alzheimer's Society which can be made at the crematorium. All welcome to the
Hastings Hill Pub afterwards.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 28, 2019
