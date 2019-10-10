Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
14:15
St George's Church
East Boldon
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
15:30
Sunderland Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecilia Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecilia Green

Notice Condolences

Cecilia Green Notice
Green East Boldon
Cecilia
(nee Ferry) Peacefully on 3rd October,
aged 94 years.
Devoted wife of the late George, much loved mother of Celia, Susan and Sandra, a dear mother in law to David and a loving grandma to Steven, Robert, Elizabeth
and Alexander.
She will also be missed
by her great grandchildren.
Funeral service to take place at
St George's Church, East Boldon on Tuesday October 15th at 2.15 p.m. prior to cremation in Sunderland Crematorium at 3.30 p.m. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to British Heart Foundation.
A donation box will be available
on the day.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.