|
|
|
Green East Boldon
Cecilia
(nee Ferry) Peacefully on 3rd October,
aged 94 years.
Devoted wife of the late George, much loved mother of Celia, Susan and Sandra, a dear mother in law to David and a loving grandma to Steven, Robert, Elizabeth
and Alexander.
She will also be missed
by her great grandchildren.
Funeral service to take place at
St George's Church, East Boldon on Tuesday October 15th at 2.15 p.m. prior to cremation in Sunderland Crematorium at 3.30 p.m. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to British Heart Foundation.
A donation box will be available
on the day.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 10, 2019