KNOX Catherine
(née Ainsley) On 8th October at Sunderland Royal Hospital after an illness bravely borne.
Loved wife to the late John,
loving mam to Wendy, Carole, John and Susan and mother in law to Stephen, Wendy and John,
adored nana and great nana.
Friends please meet at Sunderland Crematorium for service at 10.30am on Tuesday 22nd October.
To respect Mam's wishes,
there will be no wake.
Any enquiries to Scollen & Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth.
Tel: 5239 099
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 14, 2019