DOOLEY Ryhope Passed away peacefully after a
short illness with her loving family by her side on August 30th,
aged 84 years, Catherine.
Beloved wife of the late Bill.
Lovely mam of Brian, Carole and Julie. Much loved nan of Ben, Jonathan, Nathaniel and Aidan, also a dear mother in law, sister, auntie and friend of many.
Family and friends please meet for service, at Sunderland Crematorium, on Monday September 9th at 3.00pm.
Loved and remembered always.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth.
Tel. 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 2, 2019