Rodgerson Caroline
(Née Lathan) Passed away peacefully at Sunderland Royal Hospital on
22nd February, aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late
Joseph, loving mam of Ralph and Keith, also a loving mother-in-law, nana and great-nana.
Funeral service to be held at Sunderland Crematorium on Friday 8th March at 2 pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to the Alzheimers Society. A donation box will be available on the day.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 1, 2019
