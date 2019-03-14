|
|
|
MOORE Caroline
1st year memorial
for Caroline Moore.
It's a year to the day since
you passed away.
I think of you in silence and
often speak your name but
you will never leave me like
the picture in the frame.
You left a place no one can fill,
I miss you now and always will.
Beautiful memories treasured
forever of the love and happiness
we shared together.
Close to my heart
you will always stay,
loved and remembered every day.
Lots of love Condor xxx
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 14, 2019
