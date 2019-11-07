Home

Carole Smithson

Carole Smithson Notice
Smithson Carole
(Ryhope) Peacefully on 27th October 2019 aged 77 years.
Beloved wife of Tony, much loved mam of Allen, Anthony and Daniel, mother-in-law of Anna, Alice and Georgia, proud granny of Oliver, Charlie, Finn, James, Louis,
Clodagh and Kirstie and a
loving sister of Jean.
Funeral service at Sunderland
Crematorium on Wednesday
13th November at 12:00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired in aid of
Pawz For Thought.
All welcome for refreshments
afterwards at The Rosedene.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 7, 2019
