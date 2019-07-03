Home

Carol Wilkinson

Carol Wilkinson Notice
Wilkinson Carol Ann
(Washington) Peacefully in hospital with her husband by her side on 27th June, aged 68 years (previously Munro).
Beloved wife of Brian, daughter of Molly, much loved mum of Angela,
a loving step-mum to Sorcha,
Sarah and Ross, also a
cherished nana Carol.
A retired teacher at Bishop
Harland Primary School.
Would family and friends please meet for funeral service and cremation at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday
8th July at 3:30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Now at peace.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 3, 2019
