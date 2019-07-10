Home

Nord Hetton le Hole Suddenly at home on
July 2nd, aged 64 years, Carol (nee Riley).
Dearly beloved wife of Philip,
much loved sister of John,
a dear sister in law aunt
and friend of many.
Friends please meet for service
in St Michael's RC Church, Houghton le Spring on
Tuesday July 16th at 10.30am
to be followed by cremation
at Durham Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, for The Multiple Sclerosis Society or Cancer Research UK.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 10, 2019
