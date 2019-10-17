|
|
|
HARRIS Seaham Peacefully on October 9th,
after a long illness,
Carol Elizabeth (née Frampton),
aged 72 years.
Beloved wife of John,
devoted mam of David and Gail,
much loved mother in law of Angela,
cherished nan of
Charlie, Jessica and Libby,
a loving sister, sister in law,
aunt and dear friend to many.
Friends please meet in
Christ Church on Monday
October 21st for service at 11.15am,
cremation to follow at Sunderland.
Enquiries to Kenneth Taylor
Funeral Director, The Avenue,
Seaham. Tel 5817388.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 17, 2019