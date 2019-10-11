Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scollen & Wright Funeral Service (Silksworth)
37 Blind Lane
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR3 1AS
0191 523 9099
Resources
More Obituaries for Campbell Turnbull
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Campbell Turnbull

Notice Condolences

Campbell Turnbull Notice
TURNBULL SILKSWORTH Passed away suddenly but
peacefully on October 4th,
aged 86 years, Campbell.
Beloved husband of the late Sheila, special dad of Katherine
and the late Sandra.
A dear grandad of Gavin,
Bjorn and Patrick.
Loving great grandad of Amber,
a brother of Freda
and friend of many.
Family and friends
please meet for service at
Sunderland Crematorium,
on Friday October 18th, at 1.30 pm.
Sadly missed.
Any enquiries to
Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth. Tel. 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.