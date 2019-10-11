|
|
|
TURNBULL SILKSWORTH Passed away suddenly but
peacefully on October 4th,
aged 86 years, Campbell.
Beloved husband of the late Sheila, special dad of Katherine
and the late Sandra.
A dear grandad of Gavin,
Bjorn and Patrick.
Loving great grandad of Amber,
a brother of Freda
and friend of many.
Family and friends
please meet for service at
Sunderland Crematorium,
on Friday October 18th, at 1.30 pm.
Sadly missed.
Any enquiries to
Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth. Tel. 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 11, 2019