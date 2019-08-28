|
|
|
SIDAWAY Queen Alexandra Road Peacefully in hospital on
20th August, aged 76 years,
Brynley (Bryn) beloved husband to Kathleen, a much loved dad
to Julie and Brynley, a loving grandad to Laura and Luke
and great grandad to Keaton.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 4th September at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
St Benedict's Hospice
(a collection box will be
available at the Crematorium).
Any enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors Tel; 5142744.
Will always be remembered.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 28, 2019