POLLEY Brian Val and family would like to thank Doctors and Nurses of Sunderland Royal Hospital, Doctors and District Nurses from Millfield Medical Centre, Sonia and Sarah from the Palliative Care, Suzanne from Social Team, all carers, Community Matron Lisa, Sunderland Minister, George from Bradbury Funeral Directors, family, friends and neighbours and all concerned
for flowers, cards and donations received and to everyone who attended Brian's funeral.
Thank you to Jeff, Julie and bar staff, thank you to brothers Ramie, Kevin and sister Brenda for
all their care they gave to him.
Thank you to Les, standard bearers, all members of the
TA251 and the Bugler.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 15, 2019