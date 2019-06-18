|
POLLEY East End At home on June 5th
aged 73 years, Brian. Beloved Husband of Val (nee Gent). Much loved Dad of Brian, Marica and the late Dean.
A dear Father-in-Law. Adored Grandad and great Grandad.
Also a very dear Brother,
Brother-in-Law, Uncle, Cousin
and Friend to many.
Cortege leaving residence at 1pm on Thursday June 20th for service in Sunderland Minster at 1:30pm. Followed by cremation in Sunderland Crematorium at 2:30pm. Family flowers only with donations in Lieu, a collection shall take place at the Church and Crematorium.
All enquiries to T P Bradbury Funeral Directors 0191 5108000.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 18, 2019
