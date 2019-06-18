Home

T. P Bradbury Funerals
227 Hylton Road
Sunderland, Tyne and Wear SR4 7XA
0191 510 8000
Service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
13:00
residence
Service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
13:30
Sunderland Minster
Service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
14:30
Sunderland Crematorium
Brian Polley Notice
POLLEY East End At home on June 5th
aged 73 years, Brian. Beloved Husband of Val (nee Gent). Much loved Dad of Brian, Marica and the late Dean.
A dear Father-in-Law. Adored Grandad and great Grandad.
Also a very dear Brother,
Brother-in-Law, Uncle, Cousin
and Friend to many.
Cortege leaving residence at 1pm on Thursday June 20th for service in Sunderland Minster at 1:30pm. Followed by cremation in Sunderland Crematorium at 2:30pm. Family flowers only with donations in Lieu, a collection shall take place at the Church and Crematorium.
All enquiries to T P Bradbury Funeral Directors 0191 5108000.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 18, 2019
