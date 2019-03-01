|
|
|
Kelly In loving memory of Brian, a devoted Husband, Dad, Granda and Father in law who left us one year
ago today.
If we could build a stairway
we would walk right up to Heaven and bring you back again.
No farewells were spoken,
No time to say goodbye
and only God knows why.
Love and miss you so much.
Your devoted wife Beryl,
loving children Mark & Nicola
& in laws Lee & Leanne.
Granda, you are our shining star looking down on us always.
Love Emily, Michael, Lauren, Cameron & James
Sweet dreams xxxxx
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 1, 2019
