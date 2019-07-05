|
|
|
Johnson (Hastings Hill) The family of the late Brian would like to thank relatives and friends for the comforting cards of condolence, flowers and kindness shown at this very sad time. The very generous donations which raised £410 for Parkinson's Disease is also greatly appreciated. Special thanks to Father Ligori for a lovely Mass and also to Simon and Craig from
Peter Dodd funeral directors,
your care and compassion will
be remembered always.
Brian will always be remembered with love and never forgotten.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 5, 2019