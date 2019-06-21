|
Johnson (Formerly of Hastings Hill) Peacefully in hospital on 13th June, aged 72 years, Brian.
Devoted husband of Dora. Loving dad, father in law and granda.
Friends please meet for Requiem Mass in St Hilda's Church on Wednesday 26th June for service at 11.45am, cremation to follow at Sunderland. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of Parkinson's Disease, a collection plate will be available. Brian will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends. All enquiries to Peter Dodd Funerals Tel 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 21, 2019
