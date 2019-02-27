|
|
|
Hogg Southwick
Formerly of
Seaburn Dene Suddenly on 14th February, aged 85 years, Brian. Loving husband to Audrey, much loved dad to Malcolm, Colin, Paul and Stephen, a dear father-in-law and dearly loved grandad and great-grandad.
Also a sadly missed brother.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 5th March at 1pm.
Family flowers only donations
if so desired to Help for Heroes,
a collection box will be available.
At rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
St Luke's Terrace, Pallion.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 27, 2019
