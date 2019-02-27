Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
13:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Hogg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Hogg

Notice Condolences

Brian Hogg Notice
Hogg Southwick
Formerly of
Seaburn Dene Suddenly on 14th February, aged 85 years, Brian. Loving husband to Audrey, much loved dad to Malcolm, Colin, Paul and Stephen, a dear father-in-law and dearly loved grandad and great-grandad.
Also a sadly missed brother.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 5th March at 1pm.
Family flowers only donations
if so desired to Help for Heroes,
a collection box will be available.
At rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
St Luke's Terrace, Pallion.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.