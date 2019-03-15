|
COLEMAN Phoenix Road Brian, peacefully fell asleep at home on March 8th after a short illness,
aged 73 years.
Devoted husband of Mary, loving
dad of Jo-Anne, Angela, Lee and Jemma, also dear father-in-law, grandad, brother and uncle.
Service in Sunderland Crematorium on Friday March 22nd at 10am.
Family flowers only, a plate will be provided at the Crematorium for a charity of the family's choice. Enquiries to Peter Dodd Independent Funeral Directors, Grindon Tel: 520 0666
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 15, 2019
