David Gardener T/A Peter Dodd Funeral Directors (Grindon, Sunderland)
90 The Broadway
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR4 8NX
0191 520 0666
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Brian Coleman

Brian Coleman Notice
COLEMAN Phoenix Road Brian, peacefully fell asleep at home on March 8th after a short illness,
aged 73 years.
Devoted husband of Mary, loving
dad of Jo-Anne, Angela, Lee and Jemma, also dear father-in-law, grandad, brother and uncle.
Service in Sunderland Crematorium on Friday March 22nd at 10am.
Family flowers only, a plate will be provided at the Crematorium for a charity of the family's choice. Enquiries to Peter Dodd Independent Funeral Directors, Grindon Tel: 520 0666
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 15, 2019
