(Houghton) Peacefully in hospital on
7th October 2019, aged 71 years.
Beloved Husband of Charlotte,
much loved Dad of Brian and Dorothy. A cherished Grandad to James and Evie, and a loving
Father-in-law to Peter and Vicki. Would family and friends please meet for funeral service and cremation at Sunderland Cremation on 18th October at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please.
Much loved and always remembered, and will be
forever in our thoughts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 11, 2019
