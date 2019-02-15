Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
12:15
Castletown Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Patterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Patterson

Notice Condolences

Brenda Patterson Notice
PATTERSON Brenda
(née Naylor) Peacefully on 6th February,
aged 70 years.
Beloved wife of Eddie,
devoted mam to
Ellen, Iain and Ruth and
dear sister of Derek.
Please meet for funeral service
on Friday 22nd February at
Castletown Methodist Church
at 12.15pm prior to committal
in Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
the Stroke Association.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
tel. 0191 5160202
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.