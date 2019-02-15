|
PATTERSON Brenda
(née Naylor) Peacefully on 6th February,
aged 70 years.
Beloved wife of Eddie,
devoted mam to
Ellen, Iain and Ruth and
dear sister of Derek.
Please meet for funeral service
on Friday 22nd February at
Castletown Methodist Church
at 12.15pm prior to committal
in Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
the Stroke Association.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
tel. 0191 5160202
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 15, 2019
