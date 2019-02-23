|
BAILEY Easington Colliery On February 4th, aged 77 years, Brenda. Dearly loved wife of the late Kenneth, loving mother of Janet, David and the late Christopher, also a much loved mother-in-law, nana, auntie and sister and will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Please meet for service at
St. Mary's Church,
Easington Village on
Wednesday 27th February 2019 at 11.00am, followed by cremation
at Durham Crematorium.
All welcome to join the family afterwards at the Half Moon Inn, Easington Village
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 23, 2019
