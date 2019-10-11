|
|
|
Taylor Washington In hospital on October 4th,
aged 83 years, Bob.
Dearly beloved husband of Audrey.
Much loved step dad of Stephen
and his wife Julia, devoted grandad
of Lottie. Also a loving a loving
brother in law, uncle, great uncle
and friend of many.
Would friends please meet for
service in Sunderland crematorium
on Thursday 17th October at
11.00am. No flowers by request,
donations in lieu to a charity of the
family's choice a collection plate
will be provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Peter Dodd Funerals
Tel 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 11, 2019