|
|
|
Haswell Easington Lane Surrounded by his
loving family on September 21st
aged 77 years, Bob.
The beloved husband of Margaret. The treasured dad of Suzanne and
Richard and father-in-law to Peter. The adored grandad of Jack and Mya. A much loved brother-in-law, uncle and dear friend of many.
Please meet for service on Wednesday October 2nd in
Sunderland Crematorium at 2.00pm. By special request,
please wear colourful clothing
to celebrate Bob's life.
All are welcome afterwards to
The Burn, Houghton-le-Spring for refreshments. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, towards the British Heart
Foundation. A donation box will be provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Andrew Grey Funeral Directors,
30 Station Road,
Hetton-le-Hole.
Tel: 0191 5265800.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 26, 2019