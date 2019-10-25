Home

Tunstall Billy 13/10/1932 - 27/10/2014
The Autumn leaves are falling, as it's nearly
five years to the day.
I held your hand and comforted you as you peacefully passed away. With a heart that's full of memories and that forever will remain.
One day I will be reunited with my husband and best friend again.
Your loving wife always, Margie, loving children; Mark, Michelle, John, Malcolm, daughters in law, son in law, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 25, 2019
