STEVENS (Sunderland) Peacefully after a long illness
on Tuesday 29th October,
aged 71 years, Billy.
A loving husband to Joy, a
much loved dad to Kathryn and
Christina, father-in-law to Steve
and Phil also an adored grandad
to Matthew and Luke.
Would family and friends please
meet for the funeral service
at St Chad's Church on Monday
11th November at 2.45pm followed
by the committal at Sunderland
Crematorium at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu
if so desired to support Alzheimers.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 4, 2019