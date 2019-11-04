Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Stevens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Stevens

Notice Condolences

Billy Stevens Notice
STEVENS (Sunderland) Peacefully after a long illness
on Tuesday 29th October,
aged 71 years, Billy.
A loving husband to Joy, a
much loved dad to Kathryn and
Christina, father-in-law to Steve
and Phil also an adored grandad
to Matthew and Luke.
Would family and friends please
meet for the funeral service
at St Chad's Church on Monday
11th November at 2.45pm followed
by the committal at Sunderland
Crematorium at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu
if so desired to support Alzheimers.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -