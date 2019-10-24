|
WILKINSON Bill
(Gunner) 24/10/2017
Two years ago Dad
you slipped away.
Today recalls the memory
Of a loved one gone to rest,
And those who think of you today
Are those who loved you best.
The flowers we lay
in memory of you
May wither and decay,
But our love for you
Will never fade away.
Reunited with the love of your life our dear mam, Meg.
Rest in peace together.
Locked in our hearts
always and forever.
Sons Billy and Gordon,
Daughter Lorraine, Daughters in law, all your loving Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 24, 2019