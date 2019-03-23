|
WILKINSON Bill 23/03/1928
Happy 91st birthday, Dad.
We miss you so much.
What would we give
to clasp your hand,
Your happy face to see.
To hear your voice,
and see your smile
That meant so much to us.
The rolling stream of life rolls on,
but still the vacant chair
recalls the love, the voice, the smile
of our dad who once sat there.
You are locked in our hearts always and forever.
Sons Billy, Gordon,
daughter Lorraine,
daughters in law Denise and Maria and all your grandchildren and great grandchildren
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 23, 2019
