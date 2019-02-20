|
|
|
QUINN (Whitburn) Peacefully at home after a long illness on 14th February 2019,
aged 85 years, Bill.
Much loved husband of the
late Joyce, dearly loved dad
of Billy, Yvonne, Elaine, Val,
Martin, Joanne and the late Tony
and Philip and a loving father-in-law, granda and great granda.
Funeral service will take place in
St. Vincent's R.C Church, Whitburn on Wednesday 27th February at 11.45am followed by interment in Whitburn Cemetery at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Macmillan Nurses. A donation box will be provided after the service.
All enquiries tel Co-op Funeralcare on 0191 455 5521.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 20, 2019
