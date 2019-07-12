|
Howick Bill Sheila and family would like to
thank relatives, friends and colleagues for their constant support throughout Bill's illness,
the cards and flowers received
and generous donations to
Macmillan and Marie Curie.
Our thanks to Macmillan Head
and Neck Team, Ward C33 at
Sunderland Royal Hospital,
Northern Centre for Cancer Care, GP, Community Nurses,
Palliative Care Team and
Marie Curie for their care,
kindness and support throughout.
A special thank you to Chris May
for his wonderful uplifting
humanist service.
For their professional, dignified and sensitive approach to every request, we are so grateful to all staff at Scollen and Wright, Silksworth.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 12, 2019