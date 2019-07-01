Home

Scollen & Wright Funeral Service (Silksworth)
37 Blind Lane
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR3 1AS
0191 523 9099
Service
Thursday, Jul. 4, 2019
12:00
Sunderland Crematorium
More Obituaries for Bill Howick
Bill Howick

Bill Howick

Notice Condolences

Bill Howick Notice
HOWICK SILKSWORTH Passed away peacefully
surrounded by his loving family on
June 18th, aged 60 years, Bill.
Precious husband of Sheila,
an adored dad, grandad,
brother, brother in law,
uncle and friend of many.
Family and friends,
please meet for service at
Sunderland Crematorium, on Thursday, July 4th at 12.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Macmillan Cancer Support and Marie Curie. A donation box will be available at the Crematorium.
Fair winds and following seas.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth.
Tel 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 1, 2019
