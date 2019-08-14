|
|
|
Greenwood Houghton le Spring After a short illness in hospital on August 8th aged 89 years, Bill.
The treasured husband of Audrey. The much loved dad of Peter and Sharon. The adored grandad
of Katie, Lauren and Michael.
A dear brother, uncle and
special friend of many.
Please meet on Tuesday August 20th for service in Sunderland Crematorium at 2.00pm.
All are welcome afterwards
to the Glendale Social Club
for refreshments. Flowers welcome or donations will
be accepted for the
British Heart Foundation.
A donation box will be provided
at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Andrew Grey Funeral Directors,
9 North View Terrace, Chilton Moor Tel: 0191 3857213.
Special memories will be cherished forever.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 14, 2019