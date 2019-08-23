|
BOGGON Bill Formerly of Burbage, Leicestershire and Sunderland, died on
18th August 2019, aged 90 years. Beloved husband, father, grandpa, great grandpa and friend.
Funeral Service to take
place at the Heart of England Crematorium, Nuneaton on
Monday 2nd September 2019 at 2.45pm. No flowers by request, donations may be made
in memory of Bill payable to
"NSPCC" c/o G. Seller Independent Funeral Directors, 75, Upper Bond Street, Hinckley, Leics. LE10 1RH tel: 01455 637457 or online at
www.gseller.co.uk/obituaries
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 23, 2019