Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bill Boggon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill Boggon

Notice Condolences

Bill Boggon Notice
BOGGON Bill Formerly of Burbage, Leicestershire and Sunderland, died on
18th August 2019, aged 90 years. Beloved husband, father, grandpa, great grandpa and friend.
Funeral Service to take
place at the Heart of England Crematorium, Nuneaton on
Monday 2nd September 2019 at 2.45pm. No flowers by request, donations may be made
in memory of Bill payable to
"NSPCC" c/o G. Seller Independent Funeral Directors, 75, Upper Bond Street, Hinckley, Leics. LE10 1RH tel: 01455 637457 or online at
www.gseller.co.uk/obituaries
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.